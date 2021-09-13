Transmitters used to find out more about bears

An electronic transmitter has been fitted to a young female bear which was ‘searching for easy food’ in villages of the Alto Sil area in Castilla y León region.

It is part of a conservation programme branded ‘a key tool’ to improve knowledge of Iberian brown bears.

A spokesman noted that they had carried out two years of research before launching the project, in which they aim to fit transmitters to 20 or 30 bears over the next four years.

