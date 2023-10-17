Millions provided for river restauration project

A total of €4.8 million is to be spent on a plan to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Segura and its tributaries.

The waterway burst its banks during torrential rain which arrived during the cut-off low pressure weather system (DANA or gota fría) of September 2019.

The Segura basin covers a vast area spanning four regions of Spain – and includes a number of tributaries and flood ravines in the south of Alicante province, Murcia, Almería, Albacete and Jaén.

