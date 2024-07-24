Calpe plans to seal old rubbish tip

CALPE town council is planning to seal the town’s old rubbish tip. This will solve the historical environmental problem of waste disposal in the area since the closure of the site in the 1990s. The landfill, located in the Mascarat gorge, was closed at that time without any waste treatment being carried out.

Among the various options for solving the problem, the city council opted for sealing the landfill, i.e. sealing the surface of the land to prevent leachate from seeping into the gorge and the groundwater. This has ruled out other options, such as transferring the waste to the El Campello treatment plant, because of the high environmental cost of transporting the thousands of tonnes of waste that accumulate there.

The council has launched a tender for the design of the technical project, which will involve carrying out a survey to determine the depth of the existing accumulation and the steps to be taken to seal the surface of the land.

“We began to address this issue in the last legislature and we have been able to launch the tender for the design of the project to seal this landfill, the best solution we have to solve this environmental problem,” said the councillor for waste management, Juan Manuel del Pino.

The tender for the design of the project, which has a basic budget of €60,000 and is expected to take six months to complete, is currently in the evaluation phase.