Billion-euro transport plan presented

The first tranche of aid from the national government’s recovery, transformation and resilience plan (PRTR) will allocate a billion euros, with help from EU funds, to town halls.

The plan was presented in Elche by minister for transport Raquel Sánchez.

This aid is to help councils set up low emissions zones and transform public transport into a zero-emissions activity – amongst other measures.

