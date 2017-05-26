Council stir over crime wave claims

BENALMÁDENA town hall has hit back at comments made by the opposition Partido Popular claiming the town is in the midst of a crime wave.

In a statement released last Wednesday, the local leader of the centre-right PP and former mayor, Paloma García Gálvez, said that “robberies are occurring in homes and businesses in broad daylight, something that was not happening before in Benalmádena”.

Security councillor Javier Marín said home robberies had actually fallen to 23 during the first four months of 2017 from 46 during the same period last year, and that an increase in business robberies, from 14 to 25, was attributed to the presence of a “very active, organised” crime group that has since been tracked down.