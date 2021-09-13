‘Sixth generation’ fire hits Spain

A total of 2,670 people have now been evacuated from six municipalities in Málaga province in Spain’s first ever ‘sixth generation’ fire.

The blaze has claimed the life of one firefighter and burned 7,400 hectares of countryside, with a perimeter of 85 kilometres.

So-called ‘sixth generation’ blazes are exceptionally dangerous, very unpredictable and have a great capacity for expansion.

