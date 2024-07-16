Extreme heat on the way

State weather agency AEMET has published a special report on ‘very high temperatures’ that are about to affect Spain.

They noted yesterday that a high pressure weather system ‘currently over Algeria’ will move to the west and ‘bring a mass of hot dry air’ into Spain.

This will lead to a ‘general and progressive rise in temperatures across much of the Iberian Peninsula, principally between Thursday and the weekend’.

The highest temperatures are expected in the Córdoba area, where the mercury could hit 44°C.

In Alicante province, extreme heat is forecast for Orihuela city, where the mercury is expected to hit 43°C on Saturday and Sunday, according to AEMET, before dropping to a high of 33°C on Monday.

AEMET is currently forecasting the temperature will reach 38°C in Torrevieja on Sunday, but a more manageable 33°C in Jávea.

The nights will be very warm, with lows of around 24°C, according to AEMET.