Are you dancing?

Callosa d’en Sarrià is holding its Danses de Sant Jaume celebrations this weekend, July 26-28.

Also known as the Festa del Fadri, it is the oldest fiesta in the town, having been celebrated for more than 200 years.

Consisting of more than dances at night, the event also features other activities, including sweet tastings, games, and a folklore festival.

The Danses de Sant Jaume themselves are traditional dances that have taken place since 1819.

At 23.00 on all three evenings the dancers enter the Plaza de España and form two parallel lines, one of them men and the other women. With the spectators seated around the perimeter and musicians in the middle, the dancers make circuits of the plaza and the Pastís de la Reina – a wooden star full of electric lights which illuminate the square.

Although the evening dances are the focal point of the celebrations, there is a full programme of activities on all three days.

For the full programme, visit the Callosa d’en Sarrià town hall Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AytoCallosa/?locale=es_ES