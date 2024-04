State water company Acuamed has dismissed pleas by residents of San Miguel de Salinas to look for an alternative site to build a solar power plant for the Torrevieja desalination plant.

The project plans to occupy over 200 hectares of high quality, traditional farmland just about 300 metres from the town centre, which residents argue would seriously affect the municipality’s landscape, economy, environment and culture.

