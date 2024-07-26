For those about to rock

San Miguel de Salinas town hall has revealed that the Bargustra Rock festival will return to the municipality on Saturday, September 7.

“September is already getting closer, and we are delighted to announce the return of Bargustra Rock. Prepare yourself for a day of music, fun and lots of rock! Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy the best bands and an incredible atmosphere,” says the town hall.

The event starts at 21.00 and takes place at the youth information centre (CIJ), situated at Calle Galant Delgado, Rondo Sur.

The town hall advises people to keep an eye on its social networks for ‘more information and surprises’.