State weather agency AEMET has issued a special warning for heat in Spain this week – but Alicante is set to miss the worst of the episode.

However, the north of the province has been placed on yellow alert today (Wednesday), where temperatures could rise to 38°C in the interior.

The south of Valencia province is on orange alert as the mercury could hit 40°C, says AEMET.

In Orihuela city a high of 37°C has been forecast.

On the coast the sea breeze is set to keep the temperatures down.