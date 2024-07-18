Heat warnings issued

State weather agency AEMET has published heat warnings for Alicante province for Friday and Saturday.

The hottest day of the heatwave is set to be Saturday, according to AEMET’s latest forecast.

The whole of Alicante province is on orange alert for heat that day, with temperatures predicted to reach 41°C in some inland areas, with a high of 42°C in Orihuela city.

On Friday the province is on yellow alert, with highs of 38°C forecast for inland areas.

The nights will be very warm, with lows of around 24°C, according to AEMET.