Crafts and fireworks in Hondón de las Nieves

On August 9-10, the traditional craft market will again be held in Hondón de las Nieves. The event always ends with an impressive ‘correfoc’ (fire run) that attracts people from throughout the area.

More than 20 artisans are expected to set up their stalls in the centre of the town and also give workshops. There will be a puppet theatre, an old-fashioned merry-go-round and board games. And on Saturday at midnight, a huge float passes through the streets, accompanied by beautifully dressed devilish figures that set off flares, bangers and other fireworks.

The artists and craftsmen come not only to sell their items, but also to work at their stalls, so visitors can see the skill and patience with which they work. People can ask them to explain techniques or tools and even place special orders. Each stall offers something different, so there is certainly something for everyone.

There are workshops for children, puppet shows and games, meaning youngsters wont be bored when their parents settle down in the Argentinian tavern, the creperie or the Arabic tea tent to enjoy freshly roasted meat, a sweet or savoury crepe, or an original kebab.

Organised by Amata, stallholders are only allowed to sell products they have made themselves (although they are not so strict with the local stalls set up in Calle San Juan).

The market opens at 19.00 on both days and, on Friday will remain open until after midnight, while on Saturday it will close when the ‘correfocs’ starts at midnight.