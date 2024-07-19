Sánchez and Starmer meet at Blenheim

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met his UK counterpart Keir Starmer at the fourth summit of the European Political Community (EPC), which Britain hosted at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

The EPC, which includes the 27 members of the European Union as well as 20 non-members like the UK, is described by the Spanish government as an ‘important forum to debate and establish lines of action on the challenges which face the continent’.

These included the war in Ukraine, migration and the ‘defence of democracies’.

A government spokesman said they discussed the ‘excellent bilateral relations that exist between the two countries’.

Sr Sánchez noted that the ‘deep links’ they share are ‘an example of what the new relation could be like between the European Union and the UK’.

He also underlined the need for ‘structured dialogue’ between Spain and the UK and a ‘constructive attitude’ to reach an agreement over Gibraltar.