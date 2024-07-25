Early grapes

The grape harvest in La Mata is underway – one of the earliest ever.

Traditionally the first to take place in Spain, the date for picking is moving forward year on year due the increasingly hot weather affecting the country.

The grapes mature more quickly in the heat and this year the shortage of rainfall means that yield is set to be down on previous bumper crops.

The fruit from the vineyards which are found close to the shores of La Mata salt lake is used to produce white wine and also sold as table grapes.