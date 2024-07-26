Pilar’s Euro vision

Pilar de la Horadada musical union (UMH) is presenting a grand summer concert on Friday, July 26 at 22.30.

Going under the title ‘Pilarvisión’ the performance will take place at the Paseo de Cine, between Playa de los Jesuitas and Playa del Conde, and features a varied programme of music focussing on Eurovision.

The musical union will be accompanied by the vocalists Jesús Hernández, Andrea Espín, Paquita Navarro, Víctor González, Christina Elisabeth Moberg and Micaela Zur.

The musicians will be under the baton of UMH director, Agustín Clemente Carrión.

“Horadada musical union wants to involve all residents and visitors, so that they accompany us and give warmth, with their presence, to the members of our musical group,” says UMH.