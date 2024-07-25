Basic necessities donated to Cáritas Altea

On Tuesday, July 23 a presentation of basic necessity products was made to Cáritas Altea at an event held at its facility in the Nuestra Señora del Consuelo parish church. The donation from the Caixaltea foundation was in response to an appeal made by Cáritas, and consisted of milk, sunflower oil, sugar and chicken soup.

At the presentation, foundation vice-president María Dolores Ripoll, and its patrons Francisca Ferrer, Domingo Berenguer, María Francisca Soler and Francis Alvado, were accompanied by Cáritas Altea president, Fina Ferrer and its secretary, Jaime Ivorra Ferrer.

The vice-president assured that the foundation will continue to support future Cáritas initiatives aimed at helping families in need.

Cáritas Altea director, Fina Ferrer expressed her gratitude to the foundation on behalf of the families for whom this aid is intended, and asked that the gratitude be extended to the other members of the foundation’s board of trustees.

Cáritas not only provides food aid to the needy, when the situation requires it, but also helps to pay water, electricity or rent bills so that at risk families can move forward and overcome challenging situations that life throws at them. The tireless work of Cáritas Altea not only offers immediate help, but also fosters hope and dignity within the community.