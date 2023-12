Jávea town hall has ‘taken the first steps towards installing a CCTV system in the municipality in order to help the local police to crack down on delinquency’.

Mayoress Rosa Cardona explained that they have ‘reserved’ €275,000 to do this.

The CCTV system will be centred on the urbanisations, she noted.

Sra Cardona assured that this will help the police to tackle crime, ‘especially break-ins at homes’.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News