Summer security plan underway

The summer security plan operated by state forces will run until the end of August, explained minister for the interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

The cover for Alicante province will see 1,283 additional National Police officers drafted in and 1,614 Guardia Civil – for Valencia province it is 2,071 and 1,906 respectively; with 805 and 1,205 more to boost the forces in Murcia region.

The plan is designed to ‘give effective protection to residents and foreign visitors’ who are on holiday, covering ‘all activities linked to tourism’.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News