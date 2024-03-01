Woodburners

Email

Murcia

February 23

Since reading several reports of fires started by hot embers in rubbish bins, I hope maybe the following will be of help to woodburner owners in general.

Every day I put the ashes from my woodburner into a metal bucket, then the following day these are emptied into a bag. When the bag is full, it is then emptied into a rubbish bin without any fear that the ash will cause a problem.

Another tip for readers is cleaning the inside of the glass door. If you first wipe over with a damp cloth and then clean with ammonia (a bottle of amoniaco can be bought very cheaply in a supermarket), it will become sparkling clean again.

If the glass is really stained badly, this will take two or three attempts, but by leaving the ammonia on for a few minutes and sometimes with the help of an old toothbrush, it should overcome the problem.

Best wishes,

P.D.