An award-winning geologist has issued a stark warning in Alicante.

Levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere are increasing at an unprecedented rate, according to Carlota Escutia, this year’s winner of the prestigious Rei Jaume I science prize for environmental protection.

The amount of CO2 in the atmosphere is already at its highest level for at least three million years, she noted during a visit to Alicante university.

