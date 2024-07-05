La Nucía turns medieval

La Nucía old town returns to medieval times this weekend (July 5-7) with a themed market commemorating the signing of the town charter on July 9, 1705.

The market has been held since 2005 and this year includes a medieval encampment, knight combats, belly dancing, medieval characters, minstrels, fire shows and craft demonstrations with workshops.

More than 40 authentic artisans will be selling their own work. The square in front of the town hall and the surrounding streets will be filled with stalls offering a wide variety of authentic crafts: ceramics and pottery, glass, designer jewellery, carved wood and marquetry, handmade soaps and perfumes, wooden and soft toys, beautiful lamps, gnomes and marionettes, and much more.

The market also features food stalls offering craft cheeses and sausages, nuts, jams, sweets and artisanal chocolate.

For those wishing to quaff their thirst there is a medieval tavern and a tea tent that also sells Arabic food.

The market is open daily from 18.00 to 24.00, or later.

There is ample free parking situated nearby.