The donkey, tired and weary

Still had many steps to go

His burden very special

Hence his footsteps very slow

He had a sense of magic

That the journey was a sign

A feeling something wonderful

Like stars when they align

Thirsty but undaunted

Led by someone with great care

His cargo held on tightly

Clinging to his mane of hair

A distant light looked promising

But still some way to go

The donkey felt uplifted

But still walked extremely slow

At last a little town appeared

Where rest was greatly sought

The precious lady on his back

Now panicky and fraught

About to have a baby

Labour pains now at a high

She clung onto the donkey

Halting at an Inn nearby

But sadly there were no rooms left

To add to their great plight

Except a stable where they had

To settle for the night

The donkey sensed their anguish

He nuzzled them to say

That all would be alright now

In the stable where they lay

Other livestock gathered

There was promise in the air

Then suddenly a baby boy

Was quietly sleeping there

Within a straw filled manger

With his mother looking proud

His birth a magical event

That gathered quite a crowd

Not forcing himself forward

The donkey quietly lay

His heart so full of love

Now he was part of Christmas Day

by David Whitney

Torrevieja ©2023