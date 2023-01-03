Alicante chokes over low emissions zones

Large towns and cities in Spain were supposed to have low emissions zones (Zonas de Bajas Emisiones – ZBE) in place at the start of 2023 – but none of the municipalities in Alicante province required to do so have managed to implement this important measure to combat climate change.

To adhere to government legislation, local authorities should have brought in low pollution areas for their citizens in Elche, Torrevieja, Orihuela, Benidorm, San Vicente del Raspeig, Alcoy, Elda and Alicante city.

