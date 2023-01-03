Private option to clear waiting lists

A measure to allow patients to choose to be operated on immediately in private hospitals has been approved by the Valencia government.

A spokesman for the health department explained that this option could be offered in specialties where people have to wait more than 60 days.

He said this was an ‘exceptional’ initiative designed to reduce waiting list as hospitals play catch up after the pandemic.

