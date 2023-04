After one of the driest starts to the spring on record – and reservoirs on the brink in some parts of the country – the government is preparing a decree to alleviate the effects of the rainfall shortage.

Following a meeting on Wednesday of Spain’s drought committee – which includes representatives from all the regions – the ministry for agriculture, fishing and food recognised that the ‘prolonged drought’ is impacting on harvests around the country.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News