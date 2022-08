A spiny seahorse (Hippocampus guttulatus) has become the first of its species to be treated as a patient at the Oceanogràfic foundation’s wildlife recovery area (ARCA) in Valencia, after it was found beached at El Altet in Elche.

Swimmers who had seen it near the coast alerted the municipality’s interpretation centre and experts from the NGO Ambiens, as part of their Project Seahorse to monitor and conserve the species, went to rescue it.

