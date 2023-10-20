Email

October 18

I’m sickened to the stomach

Repulsed by what occurred

Reports of wanton slaughter

Left me totally disturbed

No words can ever be enough

To say how sad I feel

Atrocities now in the news

Seem horrific and unreal

I feel ashamed to be a man

When men can do such things

It breaks my heart

It numbs my soul

With all the thoughts it brings

I had to ask God for some help

To cope with my distress

To try and put things out my head

Whilst asking him to bless

Those innocents who lost their lives

For reasons so inane

Who perished quite horrifically

By those who have no shame

God Bless you little children

God bless your parents too

God Bless the men and women

Who just lived the lives they knew

No words express the heartache

That I feel for those who died

I’m sure I’m not the only one

Who heard the news and cried

I’m just a man who has a care

Who takes it all to heart

No words describe

The men of hate

Who tear the world apart.

by David Whitney ©2023