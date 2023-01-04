Call for ‘clear guidelines’ for digital nomads

Non-residents interested in applying for ‘digital nomad’ visas – obtained via legislation that came into force on January 1 – are calling for clarifications from the government over the procedure.

It is included in a new law – the ‘Ley de Startups’ – approved by Parliament in December.

The government has noted that the legislation creates a ‘special digital nomad visa’ for self-employed people or for ‘employers from any part of the world’.

Full report in Costa Blanca News – in the shops on Thursday this week due to the Friday bank holiday