Altea brings in emergency drought measures

Altea town hall has published an emergency decree on ‘the use of tap water in some areas of the municipality’.

It affects La Mallà (Altea Hills), Mascarat, Alhama Candela and Sierra Altea II, said councillor for infrastructure and water, Aurora Serrat

Residents have been banned from using tap water to fill swimming pools or fountains in public and private areas, water gardens, or wash terraces.

And public and private streets cannot be cleaned with tap water.

Sra Serrat said: “Due to the drought that we are suffering and the increase in consumption of water in summer it is necessary to take emergency measures to ensure that the wells in the mountains maintain their levels.”