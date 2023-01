Unemployment fell by 43,727 people in December to a total of 2,837, 653, the lowest since 2007, the government reported on Tuesday.

Compared to December 2021, the total is down by 268,252 (8.64%), despite this being a time of continuing international economic uncertainty, noted the ministry for work.

