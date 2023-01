A new regional government office offering free legal advice is scheduled to open in Jávea on Thursday, January 12.

It will be the 51st of these ‘Justiprop’ offices in the region, of which 22 are in Alicante province, including Altea, which opened on December 15.

The service provides legal guidance as well as other services.

Full report in Costa Blanca News – in the shops on Thursday this week due to the Friday bank holiday