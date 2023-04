Extra ferry crossings between Denia and the Balearics have been programmed for summer, bringing the islands even closer to the Costa.

Passenger shipping company Baleària, based in the Marina Alta district capital, has announced four new links to Ibiza and two to Palma de Mallorca per week over July and August.

The Ibiza trip will take three-and-a-half hours on the Bahama Mama, which will join the fleet in high season.

