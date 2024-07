The esplanade at Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa is hosting a series of keep fit and exercise sessions this July and August.

Every Wednesday from 08.30-09.30 there is a yoga class – it is advisable that participants bring a mat.

Thursdays from 20.30-21.30 it is the turn of bachata dance classes, and on Fridays from 09.00-10.00 there are Xtromba dance fitness sessions.

Finally, from 19.30-20.30 on Saturdays there are Zumba classes.

All sessions are free and registration is not required.