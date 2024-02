An illegal livestock farm has been discovered by Guardia Civil in Guardamar del Segura after several dead sheep were found in an irrigation channel in San Fulgencio, which runs to the mouth of the River Segura.

Officers from the force’s nature protection service (Seprona) investigated where these animals had come from and inspected various farms in the area, explained a Guardia Civil spokesman.

