The name Villahermosa del Río dates back to Moorish times. Meaning ‘beautiful village of the river’, it’s hard to quibble.

The village is perched on a ridge flanked by two rivers that have gouged out long ravines from the limestone landscape. It stands proud on its promontory, offering views not only of river gorges, but also of vast pine forests which stretch away into a mountainous distance.

