Taxing times

The tax agency (Agencia Tributaria) and state news agency EFE have given tips and general information on the annual tax return campaign which started this week (Tuesday, April 11) and runs until June 30.

EFE noted that the obligation to present a tax return is related to ‘various factors’, which include earning more than €22,000 a year for individuals; having income generated from real estate or capital gains above €1,600; or drawing the basic living wage (ingreso mínimo vital).

They note that residents who are not required to present a tax return can do so ‘if they consider that they have the right to money back’ from the government.

Although the tax agency campaign for income relating to 2022 started on April 11, the dates for making the return ‘vary depending on the channel that is used’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News