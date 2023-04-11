Costa Blanca courts pet tourism

A ‘pet friendly’ seal has been launched by the Costa Blanca tourism board to capitalise on the increasing number of people who want to bring their animals on holiday.

Last year, the provincial government offered aid for non-profit organisations to create a distinction which would identify establishments that admit animals, using the slogan ‘Aquí sí’ (here yes).

A leaflet with all the relevant information about these businesses, as well as recommended routes and beaches for taking pets, has been translated into English, French, German and Valencian.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News