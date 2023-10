Email

October 15

Hello CBN

Thank you CBN and Alex Watkins for your superb reporting of the Europe-wide food scam on page 4 of this week’s CBN (edition 2575).

Have we read this in the UK news? No.

Have we read this in the Spanish news? No.

Have we read this in the local Spanish news? No!

Thank goodness for CBN and well done to you all!

John Wallace