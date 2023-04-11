‘Green Spain’ still on fire

Police are hunting for pyromaniacs as Asturias continues to burn.

More than 20,000 hectares of land has been torched in recent weeks as fires continue to be set in the region which forms part of ‘green Spain’ – the mountainous belt that runs across the north of the Iberian Peninsula, which enjoys an Atlantic climate that normally brings abundant rain and snow.

More than 100 separate countryside fires have affected the region since the end of March and 44 different seats of fire were burning in 23 municipalities at the beginning of this week.

Regional president Adrián Barbón said on Monday that the police are preparing charges against five suspects believed to be responsible for setting some of the fires.

