Valencia’s La Fe hospital has longest waiting list in region

ONTINYENT, Xàtiva and Valencia’s La Fe hospitals are among those with the longest waiting lists for surgery in the Valencia region , according to recently-released figures from the regional health authority.

Jointly with Orihuela (Vega Baja, Alicante province), patients due for operations in Ontinyent and Xàtiva have to wait a typical 125 days, compared with the regional average of 103.

For La Fe, the wait is 130 days.

Whilst the privately-managed Manises hospital has a surgery waiting list of just 37 days, Castellón General performs the worst, with up to 171 days’ wait before any operation.

