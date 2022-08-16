More evacuations in Alicante wildfire

As the fire in the Alicante mountains continues to advance, the emergency services decided to evacuate more villages yesterday (Monday) afternoon – Tollos, Beniaia, Fageca and Famorca.

According to the regional emergency services HQ, a total of 1,200 people have now been moved from their homes as a precautionary measure.

The fire has now burned 9,500 hectares of countryside and has a perimeter of 65 kilometres.

The provincial fire brigade noted that they continue to have a very large number of firefighters and resources battling the blaze and they thanked neighbouring regions for helping out.

