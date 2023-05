Today’s orange alert for storms and torrential rain now covers the whole of Alicante province.

It runs from 16.00 to 05.00 tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to state weather agency AEMET, the storms ‘could be accompanied by large hailstones and abundant electrical activity’.

The province is currently on yellow alert for storms and heavy rain.

On the three-colour alert code, yellow is the least severe, orange is medium and red is maximum risk.