Regional director for the environment, Raúl Mérida has highlighted how the griffon vulture has been brought back from the brink of extinction in the Valencia region.

He noted that in the 1970s numbers had dwindled to just three nesting pairs in the north of Castellón province.

However, successful conservation plans operated by the regional government have allowed the population of this emblematic bird to recover, he noted.

