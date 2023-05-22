Quirónsalud Torrevieja, the best hospital for international patients

Quirónsalud Torrevieja and its Health Premium Card offer a personal health advisor, personalised check-ups, home care and many more advantages

The Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is an international health centre of excellence in the province of Alicante. Its team of professionals is highly qualified and has a wide variety of medical specialties (more than 50). This makes it a multidisciplinary reference hospital with great prestige, perfect for international healthcare.

In its more than 20 years of experience, they have managed to position themselves as the private hospital with the most cutting-edge technology in the entire Valencian Community. Their location in the city of Torrevieja makes them pioneers in health tourism and the preferred health centre for those looking to locate their new residence on the Costa Blanca. The hospital has more than 100 professionals of national and international prestige.

Why are they referents in health among international patients?

International Admission

The health centre has its own international admissions department. It carries out all the necessary procedures for authorisation with international insurance companies, with which it has agreements, in a clear, direct and fast way. In this way the patient does not have to worry, since this department will carry out all the procedures and speed up the process.

The process begins when the patient comes for a test or a consultation. International admission contacts the insurance company to process the authorisation. If hospital admission or a surgical operation is required, this department will report daily to the company and the medical department about the patient’s progress.

In addition, as a novelty, the Quirónsalud group has developed a new service, the G24, which consists of international patient care by telephone, free of charge 24 hours a day.

Translator assistance

The Quirónsalud Torrevieja hospital has its own team of translators and interpreters. The languages spoken are: English, German, French, Dutch, Flemish, Norwegian, Swedish and Russian among others.

They are responsible for guaranteeing the well-being provided by the perfect communication of the patient with the health personnel, providing this service free of charge every day of the year.

Multilingual medical team

60% of Quirónsalud Torrevieja patients are international. That’s why the hospital staff speaks at least Spanish and English. In addition, many workers are also fluent in languages such as German, Italian and Russian.

The specialists are Spanish with great prestige, but highly qualified international experts also work.

International hospitalisation floor

This plant was created to fulfil a specific mission where to guarantee maximum comfort, well-being and convenience to the patient who enters. In this way, routine processes in a hospital such as lunch or dinner are adapted to the patient’s customs, and are served following a European schedule.

New service: Health Premium Card

As a novelty, a new service has been launched in the hospital of Torrevieja. Health Premium Card offers you a personal health coach.

It also offers you a personalised plan to achieve your health goals, which includes a check-up to know the initial status of the patient, as well as a Premium Lounge within the hospital where you can carry out all the health procedures and easy access to medical appointments.