    Targeting UK shoppers with a conscience

    0
    42

    Valencia is looking to the UK and Germany in a bid to export more citrus fruits.

    The regional government has presented a publicity campaign to encourage consumers in the northern European countries to buy oranges and clementines grown in the Valencia region.

    Mireia Mollà, who heads up the agriculture department, said adverts will target people interested in healthy eating and ‘sustainability of products’.

    A special campaign webpage in English states: “Small gestures such as shopping with a conscience are what help to change the world, slow climate change and improve our society as a whole. It is up to you.”

    Full story in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

     

    Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

    SHARE
    Previous articleInsurance problems

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.