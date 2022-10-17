Targeting UK shoppers with a conscience

Valencia is looking to the UK and Germany in a bid to export more citrus fruits.

The regional government has presented a publicity campaign to encourage consumers in the northern European countries to buy oranges and clementines grown in the Valencia region.

Mireia Mollà, who heads up the agriculture department, said adverts will target people interested in healthy eating and ‘sustainability of products’.

A special campaign webpage in English states: “Small gestures such as shopping with a conscience are what help to change the world, slow climate change and improve our society as a whole. It is up to you.”

