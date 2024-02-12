Second runway row takes off

The controversial proposal to construct a second runway at Alicante-Elche airport is leading to a war of words between rival political forces in the Valencia region.

While the regional party Compromís says it would have ‘damaging effects’ on the environment and isn’t needed as the current facility could cater for up to four million additional passengers; the ruling Partido Popular (PP) accused them of ‘ignorance’ and claimed they were ‘continually attacking tourism’.

