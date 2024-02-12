Seagrass prairies ‘in good health’

The condition of the most important seagrass prairies off the coast of the Valencia region has improved over the last 20 years, according to director general of the environment, Raúl Mérida.

Continued observation of the marine Sites of Community Importance (SCI) has meant that they have been able to record how the underwater meadows have ‘increased their density’.

Teams of divers operate 30 different observation programmes from Prat de Cabanes in the north of the region to Cabo Roig in the south, which is ‘very important work’.

