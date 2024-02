‘TaxiCoin’ is to be launched in Benidorm for users to request a taxi from their mobile phone.

The app will also provide information such as the number of nearby vehicles available, price of planned trip and the length of time it will take to get from pick up to destination.

Benidorm will be the first town in which it will be fully implemented and the app can be downloaded, free of charged on both Android and IOS.

