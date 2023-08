The European Commission (EC) has approved €411 million in funding for the Murcia-Almería high-speed railway.

The money is to support the construction of the Nonduermas-Vera and Los Arejos-El Puche sections.

Spain’s minister for presidency Félix Bolaños has assured that the high-speed train ‘will reach Almería in 2026’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News